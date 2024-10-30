Wireless Headphone Luxury

Renowned speaker maker Sonos’ first pair of headphones, the Ace, feature plush vegan leather ear cushions, a sturdy stainless steel headband, and ear cups made partially from recycled plastic. Sonos vice president of product Chris Kallai says that over the course of 25 months, the company “rigorously tested multiple designs with a diverse set of people across age, sex, tech savviness, and personal style” to come up with the stylish and super-comfortable wireless design. Sound quality is top-notch, as is the active noise cancellation. But the Ace’s, well, ace in the hole, is its “TV Audio Swap” feature: A long press of a button instantly sends audio from a Sonos soundbar that’s connected to a TV to the headphones for private listening.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com