From Zoom to Room

The Segway GoKart Pro 2 is three products in one, says Tom Hebert, vice president of sales at Segway: “It’s a go kart, it’s a gaming simulator, and a self-balancing product as well.” You can race the device around on a track at up to 26.7 mph, then take it indoors, where you can lock the wheels and hook it up to your gaming console or PC for use in racing simulations. (Additional speakers mimic the roar of engines, while haptic feedback lets you feel the rumble of the “road.”). Detach the motor and rear wheel section, and you have the kind of self-balancing scooter that Segway built its brand on.

Buy Now: Segway GoKart Pro 2 on Segway | Amazon | Best Buy