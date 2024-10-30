A Powerful Portable Speaker

Audiophiles know speakers come with trade-offs: Either you go big, or you compromise on sound quality. Brane Audio’s Brane X breaks that cycle. It’s the first portable speaker with an internal subwoofer, powered by its proprietary Repel-Attract-Driver (RAD), which uses magnets to alter air pressure inside the speaker cabinet. The tech allows more bass and better performance without drawing more power—or having to increase speaker size. A pivoting handle makes it easy to carry to the park.
Buy Now: Brane X on Brane Audio
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com