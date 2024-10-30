The Best Inventions of 2024

A Powerful Portable Speaker

Brane X

BraneX best Inventions

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Audiophiles know speakers come with trade-offs: Either you go big, or you compromise on sound quality. Brane Audio’s Brane X breaks that cycle. It’s the first portable speaker with an internal subwoofer, powered by its proprietary Repel-Attract-Driver (RAD), which uses magnets to alter air pressure inside the speaker cabinet. The tech allows more bass and better performance without drawing more power—or having to increase speaker size. A pivoting handle makes it easy to carry to the park.

