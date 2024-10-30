A Peaceful Pocket Device

Modern phones are anxiety-provoking attention-suckers. China-based Boox’s stylish Palma, a smartphone-sized e-reader, is designed to provide on-the-go entertainment without distractions via its black and white e-paper display and lack of a cellular connection (it only supports Wi-Fi). Though the device runs Android software, the display’s slower refresh rates mean most entertainment apps are less functional compared to a smartphone. You’re not supposed to try to do more things with a Palma; it’s made for reading e-books and listening to music or podcasts. Ultimately, Boox CEO Kim Dan says, the Palma is a stab at helping people “regain inner order and peace.”
