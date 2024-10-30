Kobo’s Libra Colour is the first mainstream e-reader with a color e-ink screen that gets illustrations just right. “A lot of companies give you a lot of settings for how you can control and configure the color,” says Ramesh Mantha, senior vice president of product management at Rakuten Kobo. “Our philosophy was we don’t want people to have to think about how to adjust the screen.” The 7-inch device’s vivid colors most noticeably benefit comics and graphic novels, making them feel true to their print versions. The notetaking experience is also greatly improved; using a stylus (sold separately), you can highlight text in color instead of boring gray.

