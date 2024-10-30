Colleges Come to You

Few high school students enjoy applying to college. Niche—the website that lets students rank and review schools—is trying to break down some of the barriers to college entry with its Direct Admissions platform. Instead of filling out, and paying fees for, whole separate applications for each college, students simply complete a free profile (with details like grade point average) and colleges come to them—automatically offering admissions and even scholarships via the platform. Direct Admissions began rolling out for the 2024/25 school year; over 930,000 high schoolers have already received at least one admissions offer through Niche. “We want colleges going directly to the families saying, ‘We admit you,’” says Niche CEO Luke Skurman.
