No More Bulky Speakers

Samsung has managed to beautify the home speaker—by disguising it as a picture frame. Propped up on its stand or wall-mounted, the 13.8-inch-by-13.8-inch Music Frame can display 8-inch-by-8-inch photos or prints, while packing six powerful yet invisible speakers that play music wirelessly over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and integrate with voice assistants including Alexa. Multiple Music Frames can be paired together or with other Samsung-compatible audio products for more immersive sound. The original frame is black, but users can make it white to match their decor—after all, aesthetics are of utmost importance here—with an optional snap-on white bezel.
