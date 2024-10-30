The Best Inventions of 2024

Healing Amid Nature

Montage Health Ohana Center

1 minute read
montage health ohana campus

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jeff Wilser

Research has shown that being in nature confers physical health benefits, including lowering blood pressure and boosting the immune system, not to mention mental health help. That’s why California’s Montage Health Ohana campus—a behavioral health center for children and youth, which opened in December—is enveloped by oak trees, rosemary, and lavender plants. Floor-to-ceiling windows mean that 94% of the 16-resident facility (which also has an extensive outpatient program) offers views of hills and mountains, a stark contrast to typically austere clinics. “A lot of those spaces are institutional, cold, and uncomfortable,” says Jonathan Ward, firmwide design leader at NBBJ, which designed the campus for Montage Health. “So we thought, ‘Let’s put nature as the centerpiece.’”

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com