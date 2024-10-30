Envy-Inducing Headphones

The Best Inventions of 2024

Dyson OnTrac

Raymond Wong

After its big swing-and-a-miss Zone headphones, designed with a built-in personal air purification visor, Dyson this year introduced the OnTrac, a more traditional pair of over-ear noise-cancellation headphones. Dyson is known for groundbreaking design, but whereas the Zone attracts stares for all the wrong reasons, the OnTrac induces style envy: Easily removable microfiber ear cushions and aluminum exterior caps allow for over 2,000 possible color combinations. The headphones, which feature strong bass and detailed mids and highs, don’t feel heavy compared to other over-ear noise-cancellation headphones thanks to batteries cleverly integrated into the headband, which helps distribute the weight. That element, says Dyson associate principal systems engineer Alex Woodfield, “was one of the most complex areas of design for the engineering teams.”

