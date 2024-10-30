Elevating Smartphone Filmmaking

Chinese tech company Tilta has been involved in the film industry for more than a decade. But the industry—and Tilta—are changing thanks to the rise of TikTok and Instagram Reels. The firm’s Khronos iPhone case ecosystem helps support budding mobile moviemakers: The case is small enough for everyday use, but can be augmented with add-ons, including filters, lights, and tripod mounts, thanks to its eight electronic contacts and nine quick-release mechanisms. “You can carry it in your daily time, but when you really need it for professional shooting, you can assemble it within one minute,” says Scofield Wu, the company’s marketing manager.
Buy Now: Khronos Ecosystem on Tilta | Amazon | B&H Photo Video
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com