Elevating Smartphone Filmmaking

Chinese tech company Tilta has been involved in the film industry for more than a decade. But the industry—and Tilta—are changing thanks to the rise of TikTok and Instagram Reels. The firm’s Khronos iPhone case ecosystem helps support budding mobile moviemakers: The case is small enough for everyday use, but can be augmented with add-ons, including filters, lights, and tripod mounts, thanks to its eight electronic contacts and nine quick-release mechanisms. “You can carry it in your daily time, but when you really need it for professional shooting, you can assemble it within one minute,” says Scofield Wu, the company’s marketing manager.

