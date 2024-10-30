The Best Inventions of 2024

A Transparent TV

LG Signature OLED T

LG Signature OLED best inventions

By Chris Stokel-Walker

“Today’s consumers are looking for new ways to style their living spaces without having a monstrous black screen dominate the room,” says Baik Seon-pill, head of LG’s home entertainment company product planning division. The LG Signature OLED T, launching at year’s end, has a new take on the subtly attractive TV: a transparent 77-inch screen, on which imagery “appears to float in air,” says Seon-pill. The TV’s Always-On-Display feature can display ever-changing artwork, or you can turn it off to simply look like a pane of glass. Plus, it connects to your cable or TV aerial wirelessly using LG’s Zero Connect Box, which means there’s no trailing cables.

