A Tri-Fold Smartphone

In September, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei one-upped its global competitors, becoming the first company to bring a triple-screen foldable phone to market. The Mate XT Ultimate Design, which is currently only available in China, boasts an eye-popping 10.2-inch display when fully unfolded into a tablet-like landscape configuration. (It also has a two-screen mode, and normal smartphone-size capabilities.) Users can get up to 1TB of storage on the device, which features a four-lens camera that can operate in any of the phone’s folding configurations. The 5,600 mAh battery is plenty powerful, and all the more impressive given the phone’s slimness: just 3.6 millimeters when unfolded.

