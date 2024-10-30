The Best Inventions of 2024

The Slimmest Foldable Phone

Honor Magic V3

1 minute read
Honor Magic V3

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jared Lindzon

Despite the growing number of foldable smartphones on the market, they’re still too bulky for many consumers. China-based electronics company Honor appears to have cracked the code with the Magic V3, the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone, which is 9.2 millimeters thick when folded and weighs a modest 226 grams. The secret? A long-lasting silicon-carbon battery that’s as thin as a hotel key card. Available in regions outside the U.S., the phone comes with advanced AI tools that improve call clarity, photo editing, and more, and a camera with four high-definition lenses. The Magic V3, says Honor CEO George Zhao, “redefines the standard for what a foldable smartphone should embody. ”

Buy Now: Honor Magic V3 on Honor

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com