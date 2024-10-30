The Slimmest Foldable Phone

Despite the growing number of foldable smartphones on the market, they’re still too bulky for many consumers. China-based electronics company Honor appears to have cracked the code with the Magic V3, the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone, which is 9.2 millimeters thick when folded and weighs a modest 226 grams. The secret? A long-lasting silicon-carbon battery that’s as thin as a hotel key card. Available in regions outside the U.S., the phone comes with advanced AI tools that improve call clarity, photo editing, and more, and a camera with four high-definition lenses. The Magic V3, says Honor CEO George Zhao, “redefines the standard for what a foldable smartphone should embody. ”

Buy Now: Honor Magic V3 on Honor