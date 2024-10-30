The Best Inventions of 2024

Goggle-Free Immersion

Brelyon Ultra Reality

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Brelyon’s Ultra Reality desktop monitor projects an immersive 122-inch image that provides a 110-degree field of view—similar to virtual reality, but without the goggles. The eye-popping system works by changing the optical depth of an image and rearranging the angle of light from each pixel, using strong computing power to blend everything seamlessly. Footage is presented in 4K resolution, which its makers call “IMAX-like.” The company says it has made more than $2 million in sales, mostly in the defense and automotive sectors. “Our goal is to bring effortless immersion to every desk and chair,” says Barmak Heshmat, CEO of Brelyon.

