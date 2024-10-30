Imagine a conference room with a dozen people, plus more joining remotely on a video call. It’s awkward. Eye contact is tough and if you’re on video, it’s hard to see everyone clearly. Logitech Sight combines a tabletop device with a multi-camera system and AI to automatically snap the focus onto whoever’s speaking (and center them in-frame), creating a more natural conversation for video conferences on a range of platforms. Up to four speakers can be shown in split-screen, which looks like a slick TV news production—and that was precisely the inspiration. Logitech’s VP of Product, Henry Levak, calls the solution “a little bit of Hollywood and a little bit of Silicon Valley.”
Buy Now: Logitech Sight on Logitech | Amazon | B&H Photo Video
