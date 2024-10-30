The Best Inventions of 2024

Smoothing Split Ends

Virtue Damage Reverse Serum

Virtue Damage Reverse Serum Best Inventions 2024

By Ashley Mateo

Keratin has been part of hair care routines since Brazilians popularized use of the smoothing protein. But the time-consuming treatment process is a short-term solution. "We created Virtue’s Damage Reverse Serum to actually reverse and prevent future damage as opposed to just patching it up temporarily," says Virtue Labs CEO Jose Luis Palacios. The lightweight cream-to-serum formula contains the company's proprietary protein, Alpha Keratin 60ku, which it claims has been shown to re-seal hair’s split ends. An independent study conducted by TRI Princeton found the serum sealed 98% of split ends after one use.

Buy Now: Virtue Damage Reverse Serum on Virtue Labs | Amazon | Sephora | Dermstore

