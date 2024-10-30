Getting lash extensions can be an uncomfortable process, involving lying with tape under your eyes on a bed for two hours. Chief technology officer Nathan Harding co-founded Luum Lash when he realized it could be improved by using robots. Luum swaps sharp application instruments for soft-tipped plastic tools, uses a safety mechanism to detach instruments from the machine before they poke a client, and employs machine learning to apply lashes more efficiently and precisely. An appointment that usually takes two to three hours takes one and a half with Luum. Luum lash artists, primarily working from the Lash Lab in Oakland, Calif., can see “up to four times the clients” daily as they could operate without the robot, says CEO Jo Lawson. So far, Luum has applied more than 160,000 eyelash extensions, charging $170 for a full set. Luum has secured 51 patents in 25 countries and plans to launch at Nordstrom’s Westfield Valley Fair Store in California in November.

