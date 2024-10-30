Optimizing Operating Theaters

Every surgeon has their own way they like to do things. Some like the scalpel on the left, some on the right. Some use silk sutures, some use nylon. Medical assistants often need to scramble to meet these preferences, which can lead to delays and waste. ExperienceX creates a virtual map of the operating room—tailored to the surgeon’s custom specs—allowing assistants wearing a headset to view, through augmented reality, precisely where each tool should be throughout the procedure. (A non mixed-reality version is also available on the iPad.) Currently being piloted in London’s Cromwell Hospital, among others, commercial availability is expected in 2025. “It doesn’t matter how good the surgeon is; it’s controlled chaos,” says Dr. Robert Masson, CEO and founder of EXeX. “There’s massive room for organizational simplicity.”

