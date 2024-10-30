The Best Inventions of 2024

Click Here for ‘I Do’

Diia

1 minute read
Ministry of Digital Transformation Of Ukraine Added On 'Diia' (Action) A Service An Online Marriage For Military
Viktor Fridshon—Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Chris Stokel-Walker

Since September, Ukrainian citizens have been able to get married in a most unusual way: via Diia, the country’s statewide app, which has more than 20 million users. The system is simple, if unromantic: One partner proposes through the app, and the other is sent a notification. If the second party says yes within 14 days, the two agree on a date for a video call wedding, complete with officiant, on the Webex platform. It might sound like an austere way to profess one’s love, but it was designed to help the many Ukrainian couples who are physically separated by Russia’s invasion of the country carry on with their lives. More than 1.1 million Ukrainians proposed using the tech in the first month it was available, and 435 couples married in that timeframe.

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com