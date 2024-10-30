The Best Inventions of 2024

Giving Everyone Creative Vision

Canva Magic Studio

canva magic studio best inventions

By Jeff Wilser

It has never been easier to create online content. Videos, images, graphics, marketing copy—all can be made in a blink, few technical skills required, with Canva’s Magic Studio, released in fall 2023. Canva has employed machine learning engineers for seven years (pre-AI-hype), yielding tools like Magic Switch (for converting documents into presentations) and Magic Grab (for turning a picture of, say, a vase into a purse), and also now includes tools like Magic Media (which creates videos from text prompts) and Brand Voice (which writes on-brand copy for you). “It’s fundamentally about access,” says chief product officer and co-founder Cameron Adams, as making design tools easier and more inclusive “has a positive impact in the world.”

