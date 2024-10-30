Giving Everyone Creative Vision

It has never been easier to create online content. Videos, images, graphics, marketing copy—all can be made in a blink, few technical skills required, with Canva’s Magic Studio, released in fall 2023. Canva has employed machine learning engineers for seven years (pre-AI-hype), yielding tools like Magic Switch (for converting documents into presentations) and Magic Grab (for turning a picture of, say, a vase into a purse), and also now includes tools like Magic Media (which creates videos from text prompts) and Brand Voice (which writes on-brand copy for you). “It’s fundamentally about access,” says chief product officer and co-founder Cameron Adams, as making design tools easier and more inclusive “has a positive impact in the world.”

