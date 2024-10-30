Giving Everyone Creative Vision

It has never been easier to create online content. Videos, images, graphics, marketing copy—all can be made in a blink, few technical skills required, with Canva’s Magic Studio, released in fall 2023. Canva has employed machine learning engineers for seven years (pre-AI-hype), yielding tools like Magic Switch (for converting documents into presentations) and Magic Grab (for turning a picture of, say, a vase into a purse), and also now includes tools like Magic Media (which creates videos from text prompts) and Brand Voice (which writes on-brand copy for you). “It’s fundamentally about access,” says chief product officer and co-founder Cameron Adams, as making design tools easier and more inclusive “has a positive impact in the world.”
Learn More at Canva Magic Studio
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com