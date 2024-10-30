Ultra-Focused Hearing Aids

“People who find it challenging to understand speech in noise just don’t attend social events,” says Tal Rosenwein, COO at OrCam, noting that the social isolation can lead to depression. The company’s OrCam Hear helps cut through the noise—literally. Trained on hundreds of thousands of hours of audio, the AI-powered smart hearing aids, which are set to be released by year’s end, are able to isolate voices amid the hubbub of a busy room. Users move a point around on the screen on a phone app to to focus on who they want to hear; the system homes in on the voice coming from that direction, while tamping down background noise.
