Calming Tremors

Essential tremors, a medical condition where muscles contract and relax involuntarily, affect up to 200 million people worldwide. GyroGear, headquartered in London, this year launched the GyroGlove to help. The product, which has been approved as a medical device by the FDA, works using a gyroscopic spinning disc on the back of the hand that spins at a five-figure rate of revolution per minute. It’s powered by a battery pack on the forearm, and all kept in place with a fabric glove. The gyroscope steadies the wearer’s hand by countering the motion, like a spinning top trying to keep upright. “You put it on and suddenly your hand tremors are not there,” says GyroGear founder Faii Ong.

Buy Now: GyroGlove on GyroGear