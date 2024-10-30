The Best Inventions of 2024

Robotic Knee Relief

Arc'teryx and Skip MO/GO

Arc'teryx and Skip MO/GO Best Inventions

Mark Yarm

Approximately 25% of adults experience frequent knee pain, a condition that can hamper their enjoyment of the outdoors—particularly when walking uphill. Outfitter Arc’teryx Equipment and Skip, a spinoff of Google’s X Labs, have teamed up to create Mo/Go (short for mountain goat), comfortable hiking pants that feature lightweight electric motors at the knees, which are attached to carbon fiber structures that snap into the four adjustable carbon fiber cuffs inside the pants.. (The mechanics can be removed for washing.) According to Skip, the battery-powered exoskeleton gives the wearer a 40% boost to the leg muscles on inclines and can make them feel up to 30 pounds lighter. Cameron Stuart, manager of research and engineering – advanced concepts at Arc’teryx, says it’s been “emotional” seeing early users have a “snap realization of, like, ‘Oh my God, this could change my life.’” The pants are available for preorder and begin shipping next year.

