The death of Liam Payne, a member of the internationally-renowned British boy band One Direction, at 31 has sent a wave of grief worldwide.

Payne was reported to have died after falling off a third-floor balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel Wednesday local time. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances of his death.

In 2010, after entering British talent show The X Factor as a solo act, Payne was handpicked alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to form a boy band. The five were corralled together to become one of the definitive boy groups of the 2010s, breaking world records, and winning the hearts of millions of fans—known collectively as ”Directioners”—with songs such as “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Night Changes,” and “Story of My Life.” The group eventually went on an extended hiatus in 2016 and its members pursued solo careers, with Malik leaving a year earlier.

Earlier this month, Payne attended his former bandmate Horan’s concert in Argentina. Styles, Malik, Horan, and Tomlinson have yet to issue statements on Payne’s death.

Many of Payne’s colleagues in the music industry have shared messages of condolence online.

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, who worked with Payne previously, took to his Instagram stories. “I am in shock right now,” he wrote. “Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he’s gone…” Puth added in a later post: “May he rest in peace.”

Music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song “Get Low,” posted to X (formerly Twitter). “RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking…” Zedd then wrote a post after, saying “life is short and fragile.”

Ty Dolla $ign on his Instagram stories posted clips of Payne. In one he wrote: “Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr”

American rapper Flavor Flav wrote on X: “RIP to Liam Payne,” commenting that the singer was “much too young.”

“So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing,” wrote American media personality and DJ Paris Hilton on X. “Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend.”

British singer Olly Murs, who also rose to fame on The X Factor, posted a photo of him and Payne on Instagram. “This news is devastating, am lost for words,” Murs wrote, adding: “to see his life now end so young hits hard, I’m truly gutted and devastated for his Family and of course his son Bear losing a dad.” Meanwhile, Irish musical duo Jedward also posted on X: “Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction Family”—referring to Payne’s son Bear Grey, 7, with British singer and former X Factor judge Cheryl (née Tweedy).

Dermot O’Leary, who hosted The X Factor while Payne was a contestant, shared an image of him and Payne on Instagram, with the caption: “The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.”

One Direction guitarist Dan Richards also reacted to Payne's death on his Instagram story. "This all feels so surreal," Richards wrote. "Thanks to everyone reaching out, still trying to wrap my head around it all. My thoughts go out to Liam's family at this time."

American boy band the Backstreet Boys also paid tribute to Payne. “Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now,” the group wrote on its Instagram story. “And it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat. Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world. Rest in peace brother.”

Directioners also mourned the loss of their idol. Hundreds of fans held a vigil outside the hotel where Payne died, lighting candles and leaving flowers, and a similar outpouring of grief happened online.

like this isnt just the loss of liam payne, this is the loss of one direction like it will never be the same again nothing will ever be the same again — Claudia (@Claudiaa81) October 16, 2024



One user on X shared: “i feel like most of us are so shocked over liam payne's death cause that man once was part of something our 13 year old selfs [sic] could never imagine living without.”