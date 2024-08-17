Breaking Down the 2024 Election Calendar

The Nov. 5 election is rapidly approaching, and Americans will soon have the chance to cast their votes for the next President—along with candidates for a wide range of other federal, state, and local offices.

But navigating the complex web of deadlines and procedures can be tricky. Election calendars differ significantly from state to state, with some sending out mail-in ballots in early September while others will only start processing them closer to the election.

Below, TIME has compiled a list of important election dates and voting deadlines to help voters navigate the process. This calendar will be updated.

August 2024

Aug. 19-22 — Democratic National Convention

Democrats will convene in Chicago for their national convention after Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz were nominated as the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates.

The convention will serve as a platform for them to present their vision and rally support. Key events will include speeches, party platform discussions, and activities aimed at energizing the Democratic base for the upcoming election.

Republicans held their national convention in July in Milwaukee, where former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance were nominated as the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates.

September 2024

Sept. 4 — Proposed presidential debate on Fox News

Trump proposed a presidential debate on Fox News, though Harris has not agreed to participate as of Aug. 13. Trump has signaled that he would be open to turning the debate into a televised town hall if his opponent does not agree to the network or date.

Sept. 6 — First state begins mail-in voting

Voters in North Carolina will be the first to receive absentee ballots for the 2024 general election. The state will initiate the vote-by-mail process on Sept. 6, a full two months ahead of Election Day, by mailing ballots to eligible voters who have requested absentee ballots in advance. The rules differ by state for whether voters need to request mail-in ballots, need to provide an excuse in order to get one, or automatically receive one.

Several additional states also open the absentee voting period in September, including Alabama (Sept. 11), Kentucky (Sept. 16), Pennsylvania (Sept. 16), Wisconsin (Sept. 19), Arkansas (Sept. 20), Minnesota (Sept. 20), New York (Sept. 20), South Dakota (Sept. 20), Virginia (Sept. 20), West Virginia (Sept. 20), Idaho (Sept. 21), Louisiana (Sept. 21), New Jersey (Sept. 21), Texas (Sept. 21), Maryland (Sept. 23), Mississippi (Sept. 23), Vermont (Sept. 23), Missouri (Sept. 24), Florida (Sept. 26), Illinois (Sept. 26), Michigan (Sept. 26), North Dakota (Sept. 26), District of Columbia (Sept. 30), and Nebraska (Sept. 30).

Other states open the absentee voting period in October: Connecticut (Oct. 4), Maine (Oct. 6), Massachusetts (Oct. 6), New Hampshire (Oct. 6), South Carolina (Oct. 6), California (Oct. 7), Georgia (Oct. 7), Ohio (Oct. 7), New Mexico (Oct. 8), Wyoming (Oct. 8), Arizona (Oct. 9), Alaska (Oct. 11), Colorado (Oct. 11), Montana (Oct. 11), Utah (Oct. 15), Iowa (Oct. 16), Kansas (Oct. 16), Nevada (Oct. 16), Oregon (Oct. 16), Hawaii (Oct. 18), Washington (Oct. 18).

Sept. 10 — Presidential debate on ABC

Harris and Trump have agreed to participate in a debate hosted by ABC News. David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate.

Sept. 18 — Special election for New Jersey’s 10th congressional district

New Jersey is hosting a special election in the 10th congressional district following the death of Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. in April. Newark City Council President LaMonica McIver is the Democratic nominee, while small business owner Carmen Bucco is the Republican nominee.

Sept. 20 — First state begins early voting

Voters in Virginia will be the first who are eligible to visit a polling location to cast their ballots early.

For other states, check with local officials for details since early voting rules can vary by county.

Sept. 25 — Proposed presidential debate on NBC

Trump proposed a presidential debate on NBC News, though Harris has not agreed to participate as of Aug. 13.

October 2024

Oct. 1 — Vice presidential debate on CBS

Walz and Vance will face off in a televised showdown hosted by CBS News. It will be held in New York City, and Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan will moderate.

November 2024

Nov. 5 — Election Day

Voters will not only determine the outcome of the presidential election but also play a crucial role in shaping Congress and state governments, as 34 Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are up for election, as well as 12 gubernatorial races.

December 2024

Dec. 17 — Electors cast votes

The electors in each state meet to cast their votes for President and Vice President, a practice that is governed by state law. Electors will sign, seal, and certify the electoral votes.

January 2025

Jan. 3 — 119th Congress convenes

Representatives-elect and senators-elect will be sworn in.

Jan. 6 — Congress certifies presidential election results

The House and Senate will certify the results of the 2024 presidential election in a joint session during which the electoral certificates for each state are counted and tallied.

Jan. 20 — Inauguration day

The President and Vice President will take their respective oaths of office.