Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Vice Presidential Running Mate

Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election, elevating the progressive midwestern Democrat whose clear and caustic messaging about former President Donald Trump—labeling him “weird”—has gone viral in recent weeks.

“One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle class families run deep,” Harris said in an Instagram post announcing her decision. “We are going to build a great partnership. We are going to build a great team. We are going to win this election,” she continued.

Relatively unknown on the national stage, Walz has enacted an ambitious progressive agenda in Minnesota and received support from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other progressive House Democrats. Harris chose Walz, 60, over other top contenders including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. The selection could help some of the vulnerabilities her campaign faces, particularly in rural and battleground regions.

Walz, who has gained recognition for his canny folksiness, could offer a counterbalance to Harris’ Californian background, potentially strengthening the Democratic ticket in areas where the party has long struggled. He served 12 years in Congress representing a red, mostly rural southern Minnesota district.

His rise in recent weeks has been marked by his aggressive defense of Harris and her campaign, especially against criticisms from the Trump camp. Walz has repeatedly said on television that the Republican agenda is “weird,” a phrase that has not only resonated with supporters but has also gone viral, capturing a moment of national attention that underscores his growing influence within the party. Harris has since used the attack line herself.

Read More: How ‘Weird’ Became a Main Campaign Attack—for Democrats and Republicans

Walz’s background is firmly rooted in the Midwest. He was raised in a small Nebraska town, graduated from Chadron State College, and then taught at a public school in Mankato, Minn., a small city south of Minneapolis where he and his wife, a fellow teacher, raised two children. He also coached high school football and served in the Army National Guard for 24 years, rising to the rank of command sergeant major.

The pick could reflect concerns about Harris’s appeal in rural America. Despite her strong performance among certain key demographic groups, including Black adults and women, there is apprehension among vulnerable Democrats in battleground districts about her ability to connect with voters in more conservative, rural districts. Walz’s experience running in competitive, mostly rural districts in southern Minnesota positions could make him a potential asset for the campaign. His straightforward, relatable style could also counterbalance Harris’s more urban, coastal appeal.

As governor, Walz has overseen significant progressive legislation in Minnesota, codifying abortion rights into state law, legalizing recreational marijuana, and creating a paid family leave program. He has also signed bills that include funding for free school meals to children, free tuition at public colleges for students whose families earn less than $80,000 a year, and health insurance coverage regardless of immigration status.

Read More: Tim Walz Knows How to Talk About Climate Change

But his track record could be a double-edged sword: while his accomplishments demonstrate a commitment to progressive values, they provide ammunition for Republicans who argue that his policies are out of step with the broader electorate. Some critics have accused Walz of steering Minnesota too far left, pointing to his handling of the unrest following George Floyd’s death as an example of his purported failures. Walz faced criticism over how long it took him to send in the National Guard to stop the rioting, looting, and arson that took over a five-mile stretch of Minneapolis after Floyd’s murder by a white police officer in 2020, a charge that Republicans will likely continue to leverage against him. Walz deployed hundreds of National Guard troops three days after the demonstrations began, claiming the city failed to provide detailed information needed to deploy the Guard earlier.

Some of his past positions, particularly on gun control, have shifted over the years, leading to other potential vulnerabilities that Republicans are sure to exploit. His “A” rating from the NRA while in Congress later turned into an “F” rating as he supported an assault weapons ban and other gun control measures during his 2018 gubernatorial bid, a change he attributed to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. “I had an A rating from the NRA. Now I get straight F's. And I sleep just fine,” Walz wrote on X.

Shortly after the pick was reported, the Trump campaign branded Walz a “radical leftist” and a “West Coast wannabe.” In a statement, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in part, “Just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare."

Despite these criticisms, Walz’s supporters argue that his pragmatic approach and his ability to appeal to a broad range of voters make him a valuable addition to Harris’s ticket. He also earned a reputation as a unifying force during his time in Congress, where he was known for finding common ground with Republicans on issues like veterans' benefits.

Walz’s appeal could extend beyond Minnesota and into additional upper midwestern swing states, such as Wisconsin and Michigan. William Adler, an associate professor of political science at Northeastern Illinois University, sees Walz as a “safe” choice for Harris: “If you want to make a play for the Midwest, Walz makes sense. Minnesota is not exactly a swing state, but it's close enough to a swing state that it helps you,” Adler says. “He gives you the moderate white guy portfolio, but in some ways, he's actually been quite progressive as governor.”

If Harris and Walz win, his departure from the governorship would usher in Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan as the nation’s first Native American woman governor.

— With reporting by Rebecca Schneid/New York