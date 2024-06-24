Taylor Swift sure seems to be having the time of her life in London.

On her third night putting on a show before 90,000 people—including a number of British celebrities—at Wembley Stadium, and her 106th Eras Tour show worldwide, the 2023 TIME Person of the Year found a new way to surprise her fans and the Internet: with a special appearance—and performance—from her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Kelce, tight end for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs and a budding actor, appeared onstage during the introduction to Swift’s Tortured Poets Department song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Videos of the viral moment showed Kelce donning a tailcoat and top hat to match the usual dress and choreography for the scene, in which Swift is urged along with her costume change to continue performing.

So the 3x Super Bowl champion tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in front of Paul McCartney and 89k in London. A real sentence. Of all the timelines, this is the greatest. Long live Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/lmzWy47NPF — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 23, 2024

As part of the act, Kelce lifted Swift to a couch, fanned her and even powdered her face, before waving her on to do the song. Before singing, Swift turned to Kelce and blew him a kiss.

🚨| TRAVIS KELCE'S FULL SURPRISE APPEARANCE FOR "I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART" AT TODAY'S SHOW! #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR



pic.twitter.com/NxWKlOes4g — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 23, 2024

Social media users marveled at the revelation. “Travis Kelce has made history. Carrying the Lombardi Trophy and the music industry in the same year,” wrote one user. And “there is something extremely poetic about travis kelce carrying taylor swift away after her heart was shattered....” wrote another.

Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked last September, a few months after Swift’s rumored split with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy—who was rumored to be the subject of much of her latest album—and several months after her official breakup with longtime beau British actor Joe Alwyn.

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” tells a story of performing through heartbreak and masking misery. But it might be safe to say that Swift is no longer doing her shows with a broken heart.

In November, while on the Buenos Aires leg of her Eras Tour, Swift changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to reference “the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” And Kelce has been spotted at a number of Swift’s concerts around the world, usually dancing among the audience.

Read More: A Guide to Taylor Swift’s Favorite London Locations

As Kelce found himself on the stage on Sunday, a number of other stars were among the spectators—including Sir Paul McCartney, who was spotted exchanging friendship bracelets with Swifties. Swift’s previous two nights at Wembley were attended by, among others, Love Actually actor Hugh Grant—who described Kelce as “excellent if gigantic” in a post praising Swift—and Prince William, who shared a selfie taken with Swift and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Swift revealed that Kelce also met backstage with the British royal family.)

Swift heads to Dublin, Ireland, next and then to other parts of Europe through the summer, though she’s returning to London in August for five more shows at Wembley before the Eras Tour goes back to North America for the fall.