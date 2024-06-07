Summer is right around the corner and so are some highly anticipated albums from superstars.

We'll hear debuts from Normani, Tems, and Ice Spice, and new music from Charli XCX and Megan Thee Stallion, who is currently on her Hot Girl Summer tour. Omar Apollo is gearing up to release his sophomore album, God Said No, which features a spoken word interlude from the actor Pedro Pascal. Remi Wolf is also releasing her sophomore album, Big Ideas, on July 12 and it’s sure to deliver on her immediately catchy, funky, psychedelic pop bangers.

Here are the most anticipated albums of summer 2024.

brat, Charli XCX (June 7)

Charli XCX is the perennial It Girl and has cemented herself among the hyperpop greats like A.G. Cook (her longtime collaborator) and SOPHIE, a friend and frequent collaborator who passed away in 2021. Ahead of her new album following the success of her 2022's CRASH, she released multiple songs including “B2b,” “Club Classics,” and “360,” accompanied by a music video featuring all of the It Girls of the moment including Julia Fox, Gabriette, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, Gabriette, and Chloë Sevigny.

Born in the Wild, Tems (June 7)

With the success that Tems has already achieved in her career, one could assume she’d been around for quite some time. The Nigerian superstar has already nabbed a Grammy award and an Academy Award nomination for writing on “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, performed by Rihanna. Tems also recently released a third single titled, “Love Me JeJe” and announced that her debut album would be released on June 7.

Dopamine, Normani (June 14)

Normani’s fans have been waiting for her debut album for five years and it’s finally happening this month. The former Fifth Harmony member is set to release her debut album, Dopamine, on June 14. She’s given her fans a taste of what the album will sound like with the release of lead single “1:59” featuring the rapper Gunna and the uptempo second single, “Candy Paint.”

Kehlani, CRASH (June 21)

Kehlani’s last album, 2022’s blue water road, was a tender collection of songs that showed the singer’s softer side. They came back this year with a brand new era and came in guns blazing with the instantly addicting “After Hours,” which samples Nina Sky’s “Move Ya Body.” The song immediately took off on TikTok and has a recently released splashy music video to go with it. Their fourth album will be CRASH.

Omar Apollo, God Said No (June 28)

Omar Apollo's new album, God Said No, is slated to be released on June 28 and he recently released the album’s lead single, “Spite,” which he heavily teased on TikTok. In addition to announcing the release date, he shared the album tracklist, which has a song called “Pedro,” leading fans to theorize what the song is about. Apollo was recently photographed with actor Pedro Pascal.

Megan Thee Stallion, Megan (June 28)

Megan Thee Stallion life has been a whirlwind, to say the least. Following her legal dispute with her former record label, 1501 and 300 Entertainment, Megan is now an independent artist with her own music and entertainment label, Hot Girl Productions. Since she’s gone independent, she’s released three fiery, snake-themed singles in the lead up to her forthcoming self-titled album, Megan.

Camila Cabello, C,XOXO (June 28)

Camila Cabello’s newest era is a bit jarring to even her most fervent fans. The former Fifth Harmony singer was the first one to leave the group and has since found success making down-the-middle pop songs with acts like Young Thug and her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. Now, she’s completely pivoted to a new genre: hyperpop. The 27-year-old pop star released the lead single, “I LUV IT” featuring Playboy Carti, off of her upcoming album titled C, XOXO, slated for release at the end of June.

Remi Wolf, Big Ideas (July 12)

Remi Wolf is a new pop auteur making psychedelic music with a slight rock tinge. Ahead of her new album, Big Ideas, she has released “Cinderella," “Toro,” and “Alone in Miami.” The 28-year-old singer is currently opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her GUTS World Tour, but will finish up at the end of June before releasing her second album.

Ice Spice, Y2K (July 26)

Ice Spice’s rise to stardom seems to have happened at the speed of light. She first made her mark with the viral hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Since then, she’s gone from internet star to a hitmaker, working with musical heavyweights like Taylor Swift on a remix of “Karma” and Nicki Minaj on “Barbie World” for the Barbie movie soundtrack. The most recent single from her new album is titled “Gimmie a Light,” which samples Sean Paul’s “Gimmie the Light.”

Sabrina Carpenter, Short N’ Sweet (August 23)

“Espresso” is a runaway viral hit, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, inspiring a months-long run of jokes, covers, and more on apps like TikTok and Instagram. Carpenter’s previous album, emails i can’t send, was similarly successful spawning hits like “Nonsense,” “Feather,” and “Because I Liked a Boy.” Now that her song is a strong contender for song of the summer, Carpenter has a solid foundation for a new album, which she recently announced on social media—due out at the end of August called Short N’ Sweet.