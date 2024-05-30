LanzaJet made headlines in January when the Illinois-based startup opened the world’s first commercial-scale ethanol-to-jet fuel production facility in Georgia. Drawing on low-carbon agricultural waste and municipal solid waste feedstocks, the site converts ethanol to annually produce 1 million gallons of “renewable diesel” and 9 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which airlines around the world are clamoring for as they look to shrink their carbon footprints. LanzaJet, which raised roughly $100 million in new funding since the end of 2023, has lined up buyers for all fuel produced at the facility through 2034. The company’s SAF and diesel can be used in existing aircraft and virtually all diesel-burning vehicles and machinery, respectively. Its SAF production continues to ramp up as projects around the globe move forward, thanks to investments from companies including British Airways, Southwest Airlines, Shell, and Microsoft.