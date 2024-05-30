Leaders
How Selena Gomez Is Revolutionizing the Celebrity Beauty Business
Rappi
The everything app
Staying positive
Toyota
Evolving at its own speed
Tapestry
America’s fashion conglomerate
ThyssenKrupp Nucera
Hydrogen for heavy industry
Afex
Connecting farmers
A hit listing
BMW
Revving EVs
Neara
Grid intelligence
T-Mobile US
Out-of-this-world connectivity
BlackRock
In the spotlight
United Airlines
Seeding greener fuel
Baidu
Strong foundations
Ember Technologies
Improving the cold chain
Inter Miami CF
Dominant player
Blundstone
The everywhere boot
Nippon Steel
Steeling for U.S. growth
Watershed
Decarbonizing business
Danco Laboratories
Preserving access
Disrupters
How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge
Xiaomi
Answering the EV call
Athletic Brewing Company
Bottoms up
Boomitra
A credit to small farmers
Stanley
More than just cups
Frida
Transforming parenthood
CoreWeave
Spinning GPUs into gold
Olipop
Bubbly disruption
Climeworks
Removing carbon
Ludo Studio
Streaming phenomenon
Sol de Janeiro
Scent of success
PDD Holdings
Behind Temu’s rise
VinFast
An EV splash
Airbnb
Expanding its vision
FarmboxRx
Fresh food as medicine
GoodRx
Cutting insulin cost
Waymo
Driving driverless
Palantir
Data-mining giant
Dyson
The problem solver
Depop
Circular fashion hub
Innovators
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy
Tory Burch
A fashion reinvention
Guardant Health
Breakthrough cancer test
Hyrox
Global fitness race
Transsion
Surprising success
AI from every angle
Saildrone
Data on the high seas
AMD
Chipmaker challenger rising
Boston Metal
Making green steel
Lamda Development
Revitalizing Greece
Banza
A legume coup
Cerebras Systems
A new chip giant
Redwood Materials
EV battery recycler
Scopely
Pass go and collect $2 billion
Huawei
Controversial telecom giant
Burn Manufacturing
Cleaner cooking
Yubico
Digital defense
eGenesis
Xenotransplant pioneer
Crazy Maple Studio
Minidrama maker
Mistral AI
European AI
Titans
Intel's CEO on Turning Skeptics Into Believers
Jazwares
Squish mania
Amazon
Growing into a new continent
Saudi Aramco
Colossal oil
Airbus
Flying high
Nubank
Financial powerhouse
Envision Energy
Green giant
Eli Lilly
Pharma innovator
BYD
EV behemoth
TikTok
A pivotal media moment
Microsoft
Making strategic moves
Spiro
Electrifying Africa
UPS
Inking new contracts
Disney
Sights on streaming
Bank of America
Hitting a balance
Tata Group
High-tech pivot
Pfizer
Increasing access
Reliance Industries
India’s juggernaut
Hanwha Group
Environmental defense
Nvidia
Powering the AI explosion
Pioneers
Serum Institute of India's Plans for Its Game-Changing Malaria Vaccine
Highland Electric Fleets
CO2 misses the bus
OpenAI
Accelerating AI
Intuitive Machines
Mission to the moon
Food4Education
Scaling up school meals
Epic Games
App economy equalizer
Powin
Really big batteries
Tomorrow.io
Better weather info
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Revolutionary therapy
The Good Charcoal Company
Feel-good grilling
Transcripta Bio
Speeding drug discovery
Overtime
Sports media, modernized
M-Kopa
Expanding financial access
Eisai
Prioritizing patients
Progyny
Fertility pioneer
Brightline
High-speed rail
LanzaJet
Fueling aviation change
Flutter Entertainment
Big bets
Tent Partnership for Refugees
Growing roots
World Central Kitchen
Feeding hope
Project Credits
Project Editors: Emma Barker Bonomo, Merrill Fabry, Jeremy Gantz, and Ayesha Javed
Audience: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, and Meg Zukin
Designer: Rich Morgan
Digital: Juwayriah Wright, Erin McMullen, and Nadia Suleman
Editors: Naina Bajekal, Kelly Conniff, Cate Matthews, Lily Rothman, and Karl Vick
Photo: Eli Cohen, Kaya Berne, Kim Bubello, Sangsuk Sylvia Kang, Kara Milstein, Dilys Ng, and Katherine Pomerantz
Reporter-researchers: Leslie Dickstein, Will Henshall, Sanya Mansoor, Simmone Shah, and Julia Zorthian
Video: Alexandra Robson, Brian Braganza, Lisa Nho, and Erica Solano