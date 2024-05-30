TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Nvidia

Powering the AI explosion

1 minute read
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO Jensen HuangCourtesy of Nvidia
By Billy Perrigo

The AI boom has had many winners, but Nvidia is the winningest. The company’s value has surged by more than 450% since the AI race kicked off in late 2022. Nvidia, which controls some 80% of the global market for the computer chips needed to build powerful AI tools, is now the world’s third-most-valuable company. CEO Jensen Huang, who steered Nvidia through its early days developing gaming hardware, has become an AI evangelist. Governments and companies alike, he argues, must invest in the chips required to build the new technology, or risk being left behind. As companies scrambled last year to obtain Nvidia’s chips, Huang played kingmaker. He says he selected his customers “fairly,” to ensure no single entity could hoard the scarce resource. Despite competition, demand for Nvidia’s products still outstrips supply, and it’s showing no signs of slowing.

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

Serum Institute of India's Plans for Its Game-Changing Malaria Vaccine

Serum Institute of India's Plans for Its Game-Changing Malaria Vaccine

By Astha Rajvanshi

More Must-Reads from TIME

Write to Billy Perrigo at billy.perrigo@time.com