TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

M-Kopa

Expanding financial access

1 minute read
M-KOPA produces affordable mobile phones across AfricaCourtesy of M-KOPA
By Armani Syed

M-Kopa isn’t threatened by competitors looking to emulate its pay-as-you-go products for underbanked customers across Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and Ghana. One reason: demand for affordable mobile phones far exceeds the supply one company can provide, says Jesse Moore, CEO and co-founder of the 13-year-old fintech company. M-Kopa’s supply is rising. Last year, the startup—which also provides daily-wage earners with loans for home solar systems, appliances, and e-bikes as well as health insurance—opened Kenya’s first smartphone assembly factory in partnership with Nokia manufacturer HMD Global. The facility has produced over 1 million phones and more than 300 jobs. With $248 million in revenue last year and more than 4 million customers, Moore sees the company’s growth and customers’ economic progress as closely tied. An M-Kopa customer’s first product marks “the beginning of financial relationships that can lead to the availability of health insurance, savings accounts, or other important financial tools.” In November, M-Kopa expanded into South Africa.

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Write to Armani Syed at armani.syed@time.com