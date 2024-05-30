TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Overtime

Sports media, modernized

2 minute read
Overtime Elite basketball
An Overtime Elite (OTE) basketball gameCourtesy of Overtime
By Sean Gregory

Back in 2016, Dan Porter, then head of digital at superagency WME, noticed that Gen Z and younger millennials craved a different flavor of sports consumption. They weren’t too keen to watch entire basketball games on TV. Rather, they wanted highlights, they wanted personalities, and they wanted to watch them on demand while scrolling on their phones. He started Overtime, a digital sports media brand, later that year. 

Clips of a high schooler named Zion Williamson’s dunking gave Overtime currency; the brand has taken off from there. Overtime claims more than 100 million fans across social media channels: the company expects to top $100 million in revenue for the first time this year. It has also expanded its IP in recent years, starting high school leagues in boys’ basketball (OTE) and 7-on-7 football (OT7), plus a new boxing circuit, OTX; a girls’ basketball event debuts this summer (Overtime Select). Such extensions feed the Overtime content machine, while offering the company broader legitimacy and exposure: two OTE alums, twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson, were taken No 4. and No. 5 overall in last year’s NBA Draft. Porter says his company is redefining “what the nature of sports consumption and fandom looks like for the next generation.”

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Write to Sean Gregory at sean.gregory@time.com