TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

UPS

Delivering contracts

1 minute read
UPS CEO Carol B. Tomé
UPS CEO Carol B. ToméCourtesy of UPS
By Nik Popli

After missing Wall Street revenue expectations at the end of 2023, UPS rebounded in a big way this April by securing the U.S. Postal Service’s highly coveted and lucrative air-delivery contract, which runs through 2030. The company beat out its main competitor FedEx, which held the contract for the past 20 years and received about $2 billion from USPS annually. Investors are feeling optimistic: UPS’s most recent quarterly profits surpassed expectations despite weaker package-delivery demand as the company weathers the transition out of the pandemic retail economy. The more than century-old company secured another significant deal last year, negotiating the largest private-sector union contract in the U.S. with the Teamsters without a strike. The five-year agreement boosts pay and enhances working conditions and safety, including by putting air-conditioning in more trucks. But just months after union ratification, in January UPS announced 12,000 layoffs, which CEO Carol Tomé said would generate $1 billion in savings as the logistics behemoth shifts its focus to higher-margin shipments.

