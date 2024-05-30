Envision Energy is steeped in green superlatives, from being the world’s biggest producer of wind turbines to owning the fastest electric car racing team. It’s part of founder and CEO Zhang Lei’s vision of a “Green Utopia” focused around wind power, energy storage, and green hydrogen solutions. As it helps usher in the green-energy transition, Envision has built “the world’s first net-zero industrial park” in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, a former coal plant transformed to couple clean energy—wind, solar, and hydrogen—with a broad range of different industries. By 2025, the park aims to reduce global carbon emissions by 3 million tons a year, while generating 100,000 green-tech jobs. “The net-zero industrial park with an independent renewable-energy system creates the industrial scale off-grid solution,” says Zhang. “It unlocks the full development potential of renewable energy without constraints of grid connectivity.”