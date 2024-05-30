TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Envision Energy

Green giant

1 minute read
Electricians carry out maintenance work on an Envision wind turbine in Shuozhou, Shanxi Province of China, on July 24, 2022.
Electricians carry out maintenance work on an Envision wind turbine in Shuozhou, Shanxi Province of China, on July 24, 2022.Song Weixing—VCG/Getty Images
By Joe Mullich

Envision Energy is steeped in green superlatives, from being the world’s biggest producer of wind turbines to owning the fastest electric car racing team. It’s part of founder and CEO Zhang Lei’s vision of a “Green Utopia” focused around wind power, energy storage, and green hydrogen solutions. As it helps usher in the green-energy transition, Envision has built “the world’s first net-zero industrial park” in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, a former coal plant transformed to couple clean energy—wind, solar, and hydrogen—with a broad range of different industries. By 2025, the park aims to reduce global carbon emissions by 3 million tons a year, while generating 100,000 green-tech jobs. “The net-zero industrial park with an independent renewable-energy system creates the industrial scale off-grid solution,” says Zhang. “It unlocks the full development potential of renewable energy without constraints of grid connectivity.”

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com