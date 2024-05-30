TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Airbus

Flying high

1 minute read
Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, in Paris on October 17, 2023.
Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, in Paris on October 17, 2023.Bruno Levy—Challenges-REA/Redux
By Joe Mullich

As the aviation industry finally put pandemic-era restrictions behind it, Airbus emerged as the clear king of the skies in 2023. While archrival Boeing has been hampered by an ongoing series of safety issues, Airbus continued to outproduce its competitor, and broke the record for the single largest aircraft order ever. At the Paris Air Show 2023, IndiGo, India’s largest airline, put in an order for 500 of Airbus’ narrow-bodied A320 family aircraft. Airbus’ breaking records has become, well, a broken record. Its number of jet orders for the year as a whole was a record, earning revenue of €65.4 billion ($71 billion), an 11% increase on the previous year’s. And 2024 is expected to bring a record number of aircraft deliveries. With demand soaring, Airbus has expanded its worldwide production capabilities while pushing the boundaries on sustainable aviation: it has set an ambitious target of bringing the world’s first hydrogen-powered commercial plane to market by 2035.

