Monopoly Go!, the breakout mobile-game hit of 2023, was not created in a flash of inspiration. It took time—like playing the original board game. Mobile-video-game developer Scopely spent around seven years, about twice as long as expected, to perfect the free-to-play game that now has more than 10 million daily active players. “It was a journey of discovery,” co-CEO Javier Ferreira says, noting that the company abandoned a few initial versions that it “didn't think were really delivering on the full promise of the IP.” The final version was worth the wait. Monopoly Go! set a mobile-game record by earning $1 billion in the seven months to October 2023—and then brought in another $1 billion in the following three months. Scopely was acquired by Savvy Games Group last July for nearly $5 billion, which will buy a lot of hotels on Boardwalk.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How Selena Gomez Is Revolutionizing the Celebrity Beauty Business
- Javier Milei’s Radical Plan to Transform Argentina
- How Private Donors Shape Birth-Control Choices
- What Happens if Trump Is Convicted ? Your Questions, Answered
- The Deadly Digital Frontiers at the Border
- What's the Best Measure of Fitness?
- The 31 Most Anticipated Movies of Summer 2024
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Contact us at letters@time.com