Scopely

Pass go and collect $2 billion

Scopely created the popular mobile version of Monopoly Go!Courtesy of Scopely
By Solcyré Burga

Monopoly Go!, the breakout mobile-game hit of 2023, was not created in a flash of inspiration. It took time—like playing the original board game. Mobile-video-game developer Scopely spent around seven years, about twice as long as expected, to perfect the free-to-play game that now has more than 10 million daily active players. “It was a journey of discovery,” co-CEO Javier Ferreira says, noting that the company abandoned a few initial versions that it “didn't think were really delivering on the full promise of the IP.” The final version was worth the wait. Monopoly Go! set a mobile-game record by earning $1 billion in the seven months to October 2023—and then brought in another $1 billion in the following three months. Scopely was acquired by Savvy Games Group last July for nearly $5 billion, which will buy a lot of hotels on Boardwalk.

