If you start naming the world’s top smartphone makers, you’ll probably stumble at No. 5. Transsion is barely known in its home country of China, let alone in Europe or the U.S. But in emerging nations, Transsion’s Infinix, Tecno, and Itel brands reign supreme. It’s the biggest smartphone seller in Africa, and is expanding in the Middle East and South Asia. In 2023, the company shipped 95 million phones, up almost 31% from 2022, according to the International Data Corporation, compared with Apple’s 3.7% growth. Transsion has succeeded amid the industry’s global slump by threading a difficult needle: affordability, innovation, and trendiness. In 2023, the company’s Infinix brand developed what it says is the world’s first 260-watt fast-charge technology, which can power a phone to 25% in just 60 seconds, and get it to 100% power in a mere 7½ minutes. Younger generations love the overall Transsion package, like a dedicated gaming chip in a smartphone at an attractive price point. And the company has shown its love for those young consumers by partnering with the U.N. to offer STEM programs and coding camps.