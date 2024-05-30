TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Guardant Health

Breakthrough cancer test

Guardant Health scientists have created the first blood-based test to screen for colorectal cancer.Courtesy of Guardant Health
By Varsha Bansal

A new era of cancer detection is under way, using simple blood tests. In 2022, Guardant Health introduced Shield, the first blood-based test to screen for colorectal cancer. While it wouldn’t replace colonoscopies, the gold standard for detection, the relative ease of the breakthrough test can significantly increase the number of people who are diagnosed earlier with colorectal cancer. It’s the second highest cause of cancer death in the U.S. and diagnosis rates have been rising for decades among people younger than 50. Earlier this year, new clinical-trial results showed the Shield test is 83% accurate in identifying patients with cancer overall, and 100% accurate for cancer at stages II and higher. Guardant expects Shield to be the first cancer blood test to receive FDA approval, which would make it available to more patients.

