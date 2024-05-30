Frida prepares parents for the unfiltered realities of child-rearing. Its products have become baby-registry staples, catering to parents and kids alike. One arm, Frida Mom, produces postpartum-recovery essentials like instant ice pack pads, perineal bottles, and even kits for women who have experienced a miscarriage. Frida Baby offers parents a battery-powered nail file as an alternative to using sharp nail clippers on tiny fingers and the "snotsucker" to help parents dislodge baby boogers (a product so popular, the company reports selling 3 million each year). Frida CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn sources many ideas from Europe and tweaks the products to fit the American market, where drugstores are missing many practical items that could aid parents during middle-of-the-night crying sessions. In 2023, the company launched a new line, Frida Fertility, that offers everything from ovulation trackers to at-home insemination kits to help people on their journey to parenthood in the first place. “Getting pregnant isn’t always easy,” says Hirschhorn. After a year of trying, 1 in 6 couples struggles to conceive. “Our hope is that we can lift the veil on the fertility journey in the same way we did for postpartum recovery and parenthood.”