Dyson made its name with the world’s first bagless vacuum cleaner, which soon became a status symbol. It has gone on to solve numerous consumer problems with its impeccably designed technology, from hand dryers to hairstyling tools. Following the success of the Airwrap multi-styler, Dyson launched its Airstrait in 2023, which dries and straightens hair with less damage. While others have attempted to imitate the look of its products at lower price points, James Dyson, the company’s eponymous founder and chief engineer, says they lack the same technology—and passion. Unlike the imitators, “we’re not doing it to get market share,” he says. “We're doing it because we really want to make that product in that way, because we think it'll work better, and we develop technology to enable us to do that.” The company entered the wearable tech space in 2023, with the Dyson Zone noise-canceling headphones with built-in air purification. It’s now developing more audio products and new battery technology, Dyson says.