TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Depop

Circular fashion hub

1 minute read
Depop CEO Kruti Patel Goyal
Depop CEO Kruti Patel GoyalCourtesy of Depop
By Armani Syed

Since its founding in 2011, secondhand clothing marketplace Depop has succeeded in one thing above all else: making circular fashion cool. From preloved mall favorites to vintage and reworked garments, Depop’s inventory has attracted a user base that grew by 17% to around 35 million—predominantly Gen Z and millennial—users in 2023. While smaller than platforms like Poshmark, Depop has fostered cachet with the most eco-conscious generations.

Under CEO Kruti Patel Goyal’s leadership, Depop, a subsidiary of Etsy, last year scrapped its 10% selling fees in the U.K. And users can now shop items associated with emerging trends on the app using AI recommendations. Sales on the platform grew by 9% to $600 million in the 2023 financial year and Patel Goyal says she is focused on scaling up in the longer term. 

Write to Armani Syed at armani.syed@time.com