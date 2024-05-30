Last October, GoodRx—which aggregates information about medication prices, allowing consumers to choose the most affordable option—partnered with drugmaker Sanofi on a coupon that enables anyone, including uninsured people, to buy the insulin drug Lantus for $35 a month. Sanofi had already capped its price at $35 out-of-pocket, but the cap wasn’t expected to take effect until this January. The companies' partnership made the price available three months ahead of schedule, regardless of the price seen in stores: some retailers, who set their prices independently, have continued to sell the drug at a mark-up. “Prescription drugs are this one category where we don’t really know what we pay,” says GoodRx CEO Scott Wagner. The company estimates it has helped consumers save nearly $75 billion since its founding.