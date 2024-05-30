TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Airbnb

Expanding its vision

1 minute read
an Airbnb modeled after the house from Up
Airbnb’s new offering: the house from Up.Ryan Lowry
By Simmone Shah

In the nearly two decades since Airbnb was founded, the company has cemented itself as a giant in the hospitality industry and reshaped real estate markets the world over. In 2023 alone, Airbnb generated more than $85 billion in economic impact across the U.S., despite a legislative crackdown in New York City—previously one of the company’s five most active markets—and expanded to more than 4,000 new cities and towns across the globe. The growth comes amidst updates to its platform: in late 2022, the company rolled out a price-transparency feature allowing users to more easily see the total cost of a listing, inclusive of all taxes and fees, and has supported legislation that would require others to do the same. Meanwhile, areas whose real estate markets were transformed by Airbnb, such as Maui, Hawaii, are considering legislation like New York City’s.

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Write to Simmone Shah at simmone.shah@time.com