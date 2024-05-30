PDD Holdings may not be a household name, but the Chinese firm’s discount e-commerce platforms Temu and Pinduoduo have become retail juggernauts, helping PDD nearly double its revenue to $35 billion in 2023. Temu, the international platform popular in the U.S., attracts tens of millions of users outside China hunting for bargains on clothing, electronics, and home goods. In China, Pinduoduo has become a formidable rival to dominant JD.com and Alibaba. Temu attracts tens of millions of users with shockingly low prices, helped by a trade rule that allows it to avoid paying certain taxes on goods entering the U.S. Its success has attracted intense scrutiny, including accusations by U.S. lawmakers that it sells products made by forced labor; the company has called them “completely ungrounded.”
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How Selena Gomez Is Revolutionizing the Celebrity Beauty Business
- Javier Milei’s Radical Plan to Transform Argentina
- How Private Donors Shape Birth-Control Choices
- What Happens if Trump Is Convicted ? Your Questions, Answered
- The Deadly Digital Frontiers at the Border
- What's the Best Measure of Fitness?
- The 31 Most Anticipated Movies of Summer 2024
- Want Weekly Recs on What to Watch, Read, and More? Sign Up for Worth Your Time
Contact us at letters@time.com