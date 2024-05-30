Sol de Janeiro’s spray fragrances, like Brazilian Jasmine & Pink Dragonfruit, were the viral beauty product of 2023, generating 850 million TikTok views. Videos and memes by influencers helped triple sales at the brand, a majority-owned subsidiary of Groupe L’Occitane, to more than $1 billion. That’s by design: the company upped their marketing to work with more than 6,000 influencers this year. The fruity-smelling products have also found a sweet spot: They're more affordable for young consumers than premium parfums, but with a cool cachet that separates them from drugstore fragrance brands. In one TikTok video titled "It's the perfect girly fragrance" with 22,000 likes, an influencer called traceofhearts sprays Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68. "It has that fruitiness, ooh, also the vanilla undertone, it's like there,” she says. “This is definitely going in my bag." TikTok’s U.S. future may be uncertain, but Sol de Janiero CEO Heela Yang says fans of the company’s fragrances and (also-viral) Brazilian Bum Bum Cream aren’t going anywhere.