All the sugar in soda has a bad rep, and Americans want more beverage choices. Six years after its founding, Olipop—which makes lower-calorie sodas containing fiber, prebiotics, and just 2 to 5 grams of sugar per can to Coke’s 39—is leading the market of healthier alternative sodas in more than 20,000 stores across the country. With 16 flavors including cherry vanilla, banana cream, and “vintage cola” racking up more than $200 million in sales and plenty of social media buzz in 2023, Olipop has pulled in investors like Mindy Kaling and the Jonas Brothers, and even former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. In fact, PepsiCo and its competitor, Coca-Cola, have both expressed interest in Olipop, co-founder and CEO Ben Goodwin has said. As sales of traditional sodas keep falling, he’s not interested in being acquired. “Right now, my focus is on blowing business through the roof,” Goodwin told CNBC. With expansion and a new Barbie collab flavor (peaches & cream), sales are reportedly on track to reach $400 million this year.