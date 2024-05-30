Amid the chip shortage, CoreWeave's hoard of high-powered graphics processing units made it one of the largest GPU-specialized cloud-service providers. "If you’re using AI in any part of your life—whether it’s ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot—there’s a good chance you’re using CoreWeave’s AI infrastructure," says co-founder and CEO Mike Intrator. With investment from GPU titan Nvidia as well as BlackRock, Blackstone, and Fidelity, CoreWeave rents access to a clientele frenzied for computing power, including Mistral AI, NovelAI, and even Microsoft, itself a cloud provider. CoreWeave's flexible infrastructure is built to be more efficient for AI purposes, giving it a leg up on larger companies outfitted for general computing. Last year, the New Jersey-based company more than quadrupled its data centers, from three to 14, and it intends to double that total this year as it expands into Europe. In May, CoreWeave announced it had completed a $1.1 billion funding round, valuing the company at $19 billion, triple its valuation a mere five months earlier.