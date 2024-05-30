In a turbulent era for social media, Reddit is humming along: nearly 83 million active users visit the site daily for stock tips, home improvement advice, meme sharing, or just plain friendship. Reddit debuted on the Nasdaq in March, becoming the first major social media company to go public since 2019. The company reported 48% year-over-year revenue growth in its quarterly earnings report in May. A 39% rise in advertising revenue compared to the previous year is also welcome news for the company, which had previously struggled to monetize the platform. But a costly IPO weighed on Reddit’s bottom line, and some of its most faithful users have protested the platform’s price changes for developers. Its continued forays into artificial intelligence—including licensing deals with OpenAI and Google to use Reddit data to train and build their AI systems—could be key in determining the platform’s future, especially if rival platform X continues to shrink.