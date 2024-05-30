After raising an additional $100 million this February, Watershed became the most valuable climate-software company on the planet. The subscription-based digital dashboard helps corporations easily measure emissions to not only report but also, critically, to act. Guided by an advisory board of global climate-policy experts, Watershed facilitates peer comparison, effectively nudging clients forward in a race to slash emissions. With big names like Walmart and FedEx among its 300 clients, 1% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions is now being tracked by Watershed. The five-year-old startup says it's ahead of schedule on its longstanding goal of eliminating 500 metric megatons of CO2 equivalent by 2030. Co-founder Taylor Francis says the company’s formula is working: "Now we just need to keep applying it as more and more of the world's carbon runs through the X-ray that is the Watershed software."