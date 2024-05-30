TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Watershed

Decarbonizing business

1 minute read
The Watershed interface shown on a laptop.
The Watershed interface shown on a laptop.Courtesy of Watershed
By Alison Van Houten

After raising an additional $100 million this February, Watershed became the most valuable climate-software company on the planet. The subscription-based digital dashboard helps corporations easily measure emissions to not only report but also, critically, to act. Guided by an advisory board of global climate-policy experts, Watershed facilitates peer comparison, effectively nudging clients forward in a race to slash emissions. With big names like Walmart and FedEx among its 300 clients, 1% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions is now being tracked by Watershed. The five-year-old startup says it's ahead of schedule on its longstanding goal of eliminating 500 metric megatons of CO2 equivalent by 2030. Co-founder Taylor Francis says the company’s formula is working: "Now we just need to keep applying it as more and more of the world's carbon runs through the X-ray that is the Watershed software."

More FromTIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024
Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

Inside Anthropic, the AI Company Betting That Safety Can Be a Winning Strategy

By Billy Perrigo

Baidu

Baidu

By Charlie Campbell

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez Talks Rare Beauty

By Lucy Feldman

Nvidia

Nvidia

By Billy Perrigo

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

How the WNBA Set New Records with Caitlin Clark and Rookies Leading the Charge

By Sean Gregory

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com